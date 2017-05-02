Girls lacrosse: Staples takes down Wilton 13-7

The Staples girls lacrosse broke open a tight game with a 6-0 run late in the first half and rode a strong defensive effort the rest of the way to score an impressive 13-7 win over Wilton on Tuesday in Wilton.

The Wreckers (8-4 overall, 6-3 FCIAC) were led by Colleen Bannon’s seven goals.

Wilton (8-3 overall, 7-2 FCIAC) had taken an early 2-0 lead on goals by Ellie Armstrong and Margaret Smith, but Staples answered with goals by Bannon and Taylor to tie the game. The score was 4-4 with 13:09 left in the first half after another goal by Smith.

The Wreckers then scored six straight goals in a span of about seven minutes to take a 10-4 lead with 3:33 left in the half. The halftime score was 11-5.

Whatever comeback hopes Wilton had in the second half were stymied by Staples goalie Alexa Moro, who made seven second-half saves, most from point-blank range, as the lead grew to 13-5. Staples shut out the Warriors for nearly the entire second half, until Sophie Sudano scored two goals in the final two minutes to make it 13-7.

Moro finished the game with 10 saves.

For Wilton, Smith and Sudano each had two goals, with single goals by Armstrong, Julia Skillen and Carly Lattimer. Rebecca Wistreich and Julia Bonnist each had an assist.

Paige Brown (eight saves) and Bridgett Wall (seven saves) split time in goal for Wilton.

Kyle Kirby had three goals for Staples, while Christine Taylor had two goals and Siobhan O’Loughlan a goal and assist

Staples won possession on 13 of 22 draws.

“We really didn’t come out with as much intensity as we needed to, and Staples absolutely took advantage of that. I thought Staples played a good game and they were really accurate in their shooting, and that really hurt us in the first half,” said Wilton head coach Meredith Meyran. “We’re going to learn from it and we’re going to move on from it and we’re going to get better.”