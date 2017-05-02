Baseball

Wilton 3, Darien 1

Ben Rusin hurled a complete game two-hitter, and the Wilton High baseball team rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth to beat Darien on Tuesday at home, 3-1.

Ben Rusin, who improved to 2-1 on the season, went the distance, allowing one run on two hits.

The Warriors improved to 7-3 overall and 5-3 in the FCIAC.

Darien starter Justin Jordan was dominant over the first five innings, taking a shutout into the bottom of the sixth when Wilton scored all three of its runs. The key hits were an RBI double by Collin Kahal and RBI single by Matt D’Elisa.

The Blue Wave fell to 7-6 overall and 6-3 in the FCIAC.

Softball

Darien 5, Wilton 1

The Wilton High softball team suffered a 5-1 loss at Darien on Tuesday. Sophia Barbour threw a three-hitter to get the win on the mound for the Blue Wave.

Wilton dropped to 5-7 overall (4-6 FCIAC), while Darien improved to 12-2 with its 11th win in a row. The Blue Wave are 10-0 in FCIAC play.

The Warriors took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third when Hannah Belanger singled to drive in Iso Casiraghi.

Wilton took the 1-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth, when Darien scored three times to take the lead on Kalani Caruso’s RBI double and Barbour’s two-run single.

The Blue Wave added two more in the sixth on Hailey King’s two-run homer.

Kate Shouvlin had a strong outing in the circle for Wilton, giving up only three earned runs, allowing 11 hits and one walk, with three strikeouts.

Notching hits for Wilton were Eliza Ward (1-for-2 with a walk), Belanger (1-for-3, walk, RBI) and Maya Farrell (1-for-3). Sophia Strazza walked.

King, Caruso and Kristen Picard each had two hits for Darien.

Defensively, Belanger had four assists from the outfield, including one on a play at the plate, and also robbed Darien of a home run in centerfield.