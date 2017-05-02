Baseball: Wilton win streak ends with tough loss to Tigers

The Wilton High baseball team had its five-game win streak ended on Monday with a 2-1 loss at Ridgefield.

Matt Stamatis hit a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the sixth to put the Tigers in the lead, and closer John Thrasher sealed the win by allowing only a two-out walk in the seventh.

It was the sixth win in a row for Ridgefield (12-1)

Alex Price improved to 5-0 in five starts for Ridgefield. The junior lefty allowed one run on five hits while walking four and striking out four.

For Wilton, Billy Black (2-1) was also sharp, surrendering two runs on three hits over five and two-thirds innings. He struck out nine batters but walked five.

Wilton (6-3) took the lead in the top of the fifth inning, as a walk to Cole Judelson and double by Drew Connolly left runners on second and third. Henry Strmecki followed with an RBI single to score Judelson and put the Warriors in front, 1-0.

In the top of the sixth, Wilton got a single from Matt D’Elisa and a walk to Jack Dooley to put runners on first and second with one out, and Jack DiNanno walked to load the bases with two outs. But Price got a groundout to end the threat.

Ridgefield broke through against Black with its two-out, two-run rally in the bottom of the sixth. Tony Macchia and Dan Ignatowich drew walks and took off on a double steal — aided by the passed ball on the pitch — before scoring on Stamatis’s single.

Connolly provided two of Wilton’s five hits. D’Elisa, Strmecki and Kahal had the other hits.