New Treasury manager at Bankwell

James B. Rusiecki Jr. has been named senior vice president, director of Treasury Management at Bankwell. Prior to Bankwell, he was senior vice president, director of payment services at Union Savings Bank.

Rusiecki resides in Marion and is a board member of the Southington South Youth Athletic Association.

Bankwell is a commercial bank that serves the banking and lending needs of businesses and residents of Connecticut. The bank has nine branches throughout Fairfield and New Haven counties, including one in Wilton.