Senior Center News: May 4

Greenhouse sale

Buy directly from the greenhouse at the Comstock Community Center!

The Wilton Garden Club’s greenhouse will be open to the public on Wednesday, May 10, from 9:30 to 1:30. Members of the garden club will be selling annuals, herbs, hanging baskets, planted patio containers, tabletop creative baskets, gardens under glass and more.

This is a pre-sale event before the club’s 78th annual Mother’s Day plant sale on Friday, May 12, from noon to 6, and Saturday, May 13, from 10 to 2, rain or shine, at the Wilton Town Green.

The Annual Mother’s Day Plant Sale is the club’s major fund-raiser of the year. Profits realized at this sale enable the club to continue its efforts in Wilton beautification projects, civic activities like senior garden therapy, maintaining Old Town Hall, scholarships, youth gardening, conservation and many other philanthropic contributions to the community.

Free downloads

Bring your own device (BYOD) and follow along on Wednesday, May 10, at 1 p.m., as Melissa Baker demonstrates downloads available through the Wilton Library. There is something for everyone and hours of enjoyment for patrons with Wilton Library cards. Presented by Wilton Library at the senior center. Registration is strongly suggested. Call 203-762-3950 or visit www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tax relief deadline

Elderly Wilton homeowners and totally disabled homeowners who have not yet applied for tax relief benefits on their July 2017 tax bills are reminded that Monday, May 15, is the last day applications will be accepted in the assessor’s office. The application deadline will not be extended.

The town tax relief program requires an annual filing. The state tax relief program requires a biennial filing. Please call the assessor’s office at 203-563-0122 if you have any questions.

Hearing loss and dementia

Is there a connection? Join Dr. Andrew Parker on Thursday, May 11, 6 p.m., for a discussion on research indicating a surprising connection between hearing loss and dementia. Parker’s staff will be on-site to conduct free hearing screenings on a walk-in basis prior to his presentation.

Parker is medical director of Parker Ear Nose and Throat and chief of Norwalk Hospital’s ENT/Head & Neck Surgery Department.

This event takes place at The Village at Waveny, 3 Farm Road, New Canaan. Contact Waveny at 203-594-5310 or MNtiri@Waveny.org to RSVP.

Tennis strategies

Peter Engstrom, a USPTA-certified teaching professional, will present a classroom program on Singles and Doubles Tennis Strategy on Friday, May 19, from 11 to noon in the technology room. Using multi-dimensional visual aids, he will review fundamental tactics and strategies aimed at helping players win more points and have more fun.

Among topics to be covered are intimidating your opponents before and during play, serving strategies, the power of the “lob,” when and how to “poach,” approaching and playing the net, offensive and defensive player responsibilities, and bringing out the best in your doubles partner.

No equipment necessary, just an interest in tennis and a sense of humor. Fee: $5. Call to register at 203-834-6240.

Coming events

Friday, May 5, 10, Jewelry Workshop with Viola Galetta; 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 11:30, Beyond Introduction to Bridge; 12, Bridge with Eleanor Mihailidis; 1:30, Free swim at the Wilton Y.

Monday, May 8, 10:30, Line Dance Fusion with Beatriz Araujo; 11:30, Nature’s Sketchbook; 12, Movie; 1, Encore Bridge.

Tuesday, May 9, 9, Stay at Home in Wilton Men’s Breakfast at Orem’s Diner; 9:45, BeMoved with Phyllis Hirschfield; 10, Oil and Acrylics with Althea Ericksson; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12:30, Mah Jongg with Kay Chann; 1, Studio Knitting with Lizabeth Doty; 2, Chair Yoga at Ogden House.

Wednesday, May 10, 9:30, Sewing at Ogden House; 9:30 to 1:30, Greenhouse Plant pre-sale at Comstock Community Center; 10, Word Basics with Andrea Ragusa; 10, Open Bridge with Michael Hess; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 1, Library Downloads with Melissa Baker; 1, Mah Jongg; 3:30, Technology Help by Stay at Home in Wilton.

Thursday, May 11, 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12, Lunch; 12:30 to 2, Blood Pressure Screening by Visiting Nurse and Hospice at Wilton Y; 12:45, Bingo; 6, Social Service Commission; 6, Hearing Loss Presentation at Waveny Healthcare.