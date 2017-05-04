Library Lines: May 4

Kids’ fun this weekend

From comic books to a galaxy far, far away, kids can have a lot of fun in and around the library this weekend. The first Saturday in May is Free Comic Book Day, and Wilton Library is taking part in the fun. For more than 10 years, Cave Comics of Newtown has been donating a variety of free comic books to kids who stop by the library. This Saturday, May 6, kids can pick up their free comics between 10 and 5. Kids 8 and up can play Minecraft with other like-minded kids, from 10 to noon. Reservations are needed for this program along with their laptops. While the kids are at the library, they just might run into the 501st Star Wars Legion between noon and 2. Kids can come in costume and parents should definitely bring their cameras. This is a sight that should not be missed. After all the excitement of the Star Wars garrison, kids and their parents can take in (Not) Just for Kids Music by the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra, from 3 to 4. In this last session, members of the orchestra will play their woodwind instruments for the children. At the end of the program, kids will be able to try their hands at the instruments. Registration is suggested for this program only. On Sunday, May 7, the Wilton Go Green Festival takes place at the Town Green and the library’s parking lot. There will be all sorts of activities for kids and adults from 11 to 4, including a dog parade, a solar-powered merry-go-round, a replica of a plane, information about the Pollinator Pathway and more. For details, visit wiltongogreen.org.

Embracing the arts for children

The annual Fine and Performing Arts (FAPA) Exhibition from the Wilton Public Schools takes place at the library on Monday, May 8, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The exhibition features more than 400 works throughout the library created by students in grades K through 12. During the reception, student musicians will be performing in the Brubeck Room. Refreshments will be served. The exhibition runs through May 25.

A perfect gift

With Mother’s Day right around the corner, the library has engaged Laurie Davis, aka the Glitterfairy, for the creative program, Paper Botanical Tulip, on Tuesday, May 9, from 1 to 3. Attendees will learn how to make an everlasting tulip using crepe paper, a little glitter (of course) and moss all nestled in a terracotta pot. Crafters may keep the flowers for themselves or give them to their mothers on their special day. The fee is $30 per person. Advanced registration is required. People are reminded to sign up now since space is limited and the evening session is sold out.

A new kind of sandbox

Kids in grades K and up can come to the library to play in the new “sandbox.” In the STEM Sandbox program on Tuesdays, May 9, 16, 23 and 30, from 4 to 4:45, kids are invited to stop by to explore all sorts of STEM stations, such as Dash and Dot robots, Code-a-pillars, stop-motion animation apps, gears, and more. Each week will have different stations. Caregivers must remain in the building for children under the age of 12. Adult participation is encouraged. The program is supported by the Amadeo Family. There is no registration.

Business Law 101

A new three-part series being offered at the library covers various elements of business law including social media, managing business relationships, and intellectual property. The free workshops are sponsored by SCORE of Fairfield County, Wilton Library, and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce. The first session is Business Law 101: Legal Issues of Social Media, on Wednesday, May 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. Social media websites such as Facebook®, LinkedIn® and Twitter® are changing the ways people advertise and promote themselves to others, and even the way people and businesses think about things. In this fast-paced, entertaining presentation, technology lawyer Cliff Ennico discusses the social media maze and helps answer questions about the rules that apply when involved in social activities online. A former Wall Street lawyer and business development consultant, Ennico is the author of 10 books on entrepreneurship and small business success. Registration is required: scorefairfieldcounty.org or call 203-831-0065. Check-in begins at 5:30. The two additional workshops are May 31 — Managing Business Relationships and June 21 — Intellectual Property. The three workshops are at the library.

To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs, the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336, Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.