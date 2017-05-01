Students support first responders

Wilton Bulletin

May 1, 2017

Wilton High School freshmen Nick Sheehan and Matt Dooley spearheaded a donation event at the Village Market last month to raise money for the Fairfield County Trauma Recovery Network, a volunteer network dedicated to preventing post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The funds Nick and Matt raised went to support therapy the network provides to first responders suffering from the disorder.

