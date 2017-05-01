Lawyers seek to question Von Kohorn

Attorneys for the family suing the town and Board of Education, claiming former paraprofessional Eric Von Kohorn sexually molested their daughter, are seeking to question him.

The family alleges Von Kohorn, who is now incarcerated at the Robinson Correctional Institution in Enfield, took their daughter to the bathroom and molested her at Miller-Driscoll School where she was a preschool student. The alleged incident took place in December 2012. Von Kohorn is serving a six-year sentence, suspended after two years, on charges of possessing child pornography. He was arrested in 2014 and pled guilty in 2015.

The legal firm representing the family, Silver Golub & Teitell, LLP, of Stamford, wants to depose Von Kohorn as part of their opposition to a motion to summary judgment filed by Thomas R. Gerarde of Howd & Ludorf, LLC of Hartford, the attorney for the town and board. That motion was heard April 24, but has not yet been ruled upon.

The attorney for the defendants claims a statement made by Von Kohorn indicating he had informed another school staff member he was taking the girl into the bathroom alone was inadmissible as hearsay.

As such, the plaintiffs are asking the court to grant them permission to depose Von Kohorn and use any testimony to supplement their objection to the motion for summary judgment.

The judge in the case, Charles Lee, has not yet granted or denied the motion, which was filed May 1.