Obituary: Paula Reens, 84

Paula Reens passed on April 22, 2017, at the age of 84 after a long illness. She was a resident of Wilton, Conn., for 49 years, and a snowbird in Stuart, Fla., for three years.

Paula had been a longtime housing director for the Connecticut Housing Investment Fund and for Dr. Appleby’s Action Housing organization for some 15 years. She helped some three thousand minority families into housing using conventional financing.

She had been an art director for some 20 years at her Branchville Soho Art Gallery, assisting many young and established artists over the years as well as the principal force on behalf of Camp PIP’s art show to raise money for its summer camp. She had been a trustee of the Aldrich Museum in Ridgefield, Conn., where she initiated an outreach program.

She was a loving wife of Louis Reens for almost 60 years and loving mother of Daniel Reens of Sandy Hook, Conn., and Brian Reens of Beit Shemesh, Israel, and a great mother-in-law for her daughters-in-law Susan and Yefat Reens. She was a perfect grandma for her Reens grandchildren David, Philip, David-Yair, Ester Tamar and El Dad. She would have been a wonderful great-grandmother for her one-year-old great-grandson Nathan from Colorado.

Graveside services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Aldrich Museum in Ridgefield.