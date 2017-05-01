Softball: Shouvlin gets first varsity win as WHS tops Trinity

Freshman Kate Shouvlin recorded her first career win for the Wilton High softball team in Friday’s 10-3 victory over Trinity Catholic.

Shouvlin allowed eight hits over seven innings, with five strikeouts and no walks.

Eliza Ward led Wilton at the plate as she was 2-for-5 with a double and four RBI. Notching two hits each were Juliana Musilli (2-for-4, RBI), Iso Casiraghi (2-for-3) and Shouvlin (2-for-3, walk).

Sophia Strazza had a triple, two RBI and two runs scored. Also with base hits were Hannah Belanger (single, two runs, walk) and Pippa Gosden (single, two runs, RBI).

Claire Wilson scored two runs and Brianna Catino scored one run, while Maya Farrell had an RBI.

The Warriors (5-5) host Ridgefield today at 4.