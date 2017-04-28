Boys lacrosse: Warriors fall to John Jay 12-7

The Wilton High boys lacrosse team fell to 6-3 on the season with a 12-7 loss at John Jay-Cross River (N.Y.) on Friday night.

The Indians (7-3) had a decided advantage in possession time, winning 18 of the first 19 faceoffs to build an 11-4 lead with 5:21 left to play. For the game, John Jay FOGO Mike Tedesco won 20 of 23 faceoffs.

The Indians led 3-2 after one quarter and 5-2 at the half. It was still a three-goal game, 7-4, after three quarters, when John Jay scored four straight goals in the fourth quarter to blow the game open.

Jack Rieger had a big game for the Indians with five goals and two assists, while Bryce Ford, Dean Ford and Sean Nolan each had two goals. Michael Minard also scored.

For Wilton, Brian Calabrese and Kieran McGovern each had two goals, with singles goals by Connor Drake, Liam Rance and Joe Murtha.

Drake, Murtha and AJ Hoffman each had an assist.