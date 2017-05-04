Quincy posthumously named tree steward

Kendra Baker photos

About 30 people gathered in front of 190 Old Ridgefield Road for the planting of an October Glory red maple tree in honor of the late Barbara Quincy on Arbor Day, April 28.

Among those in attendance were Quincy’s son Michael, Wilton Tree Committee Chair Kate Throckmorton, and First Selectman Lynne Vanderslice, who read an Arbor Day proclamation.

Quincy, who died on Aug. 13, 2016, was posthumously named Wilton’s 2017 tree steward “for her commitment to our town and, most importantly,” said Throckmorton, “trees and the environment.”

After moving to Wilton in the mid-1960s, Quincy became very involved in town.

During her more than 50 years here, Throckmorton said, Quincy “committed endless hours of community service for many various organizations,” including Wilton’s Conservation Commission and Tree Committee.

“We were extremely pleased when she chose to share her time and community devotion to the Tree Committee in 2010 and served until her passing last summer,” said Throckmorton.

“Barbara served on our committee with enthusiasm, willingness and endless energy.”

Quincy took on the liaison coordination for the committee’s regional tree festival in Norwalk, said Throckmorton, spending “many extra hours during work hours, which many others on the committee could not.”

“She was dependable for many small, coordinated efforts in town and our Wilton Go Green Festival,” said Throckmorton. “She especially enjoyed our ongoing work to document and tag [trees in] Wilton Center so that we can monitor their health in the coming year and decades.”

Throckmorton said “there is no doubt” that Quincy is “deserving of this honor.”

“She not only fulfilled the criteria for the Wilton tree steward of being a constant and willing supporter to the protection and stewardship of our community trees, but also a mentor for environmental and civil service,” she said.

“As Susan Diloreto was recently quoted: ‘She always gave her time and committed — above and beyond the normal commitment [and] she really was a good person and she always did it with a smile.’”

A brick recognizing Quincy as the 2017 tree steward will later be embedded at the base of the tree planted in her honor.