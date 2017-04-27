My School Color Run at Middlebrook on May 4

On Thursday, May 4, Middlebrook School will host its second annual My School Color Run to raise money for Wilton Youth Council programs. My School Color Run is an untimed fun run for all ages and fitness abilities. Along the route, participants pass through vibrant color zones, making it a colorful experience. Each pre-registered participant is provided with a single powder color packet that will be thrown in the air at the final color celebration at the finish line.

The Wilton Youth Council would like to thank the business sponsors of this year’s Color Run:

Title sponsors: Dr. Steve Giannoutsos (Georgetown and Norwalk Orthodontics) and Wilton Dance Studio.

“Rather than sell goods, we want to engage the entire community in a fitness initiative that aims to encourage a life-long healthy way of living,” said Middlebrook special education teacher Tanya Leonard.

Color Run participants are encouraged to register as soon as possible to insure a T-shirt, race bib, and individual color packet. Pre-registration is available online at Color4Council.eventbrite.com.

Information: leonardt@wiltonps.org.