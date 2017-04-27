Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? returns tomorrow

Sixteen Cider Mill fifth graders will participate in the Wilton Education Foundation (WEF)’s sixth annual Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? fund-raiser on Friday, April 28.

Approximately 100 fifth graders took a qualifying exam to become student contestants, and the following top four scorers in each house were selected as representatives:

Belden Hill: Anderson Campbell, Josephine Coleman, Eli Patania, and Abigail Schwartz.

Cannondale: Dillon Bhutani, Eva Filipponi, Ryan Smith, and Phoebe Snow.

Kent: Peter Adams, Elizabeth Deneen, Jack Leventhal, and Charlotte Stapkowski.

Nod Hill: Gracie DiBuono-Krafick, Cameron Royle, Aryan Shah, and Saniya Shah.

Miller-Driscoll teachers Sal Giaimo and Bryan Ennis will return to emcee the event, which is based on the TV show of the same name.

WEF’s version is a spirited team-based game that incorporates Wilton-specific subject matter into the trivia, utilizing the technology the organization helps to fund for the schools, such as interactive SMARTBoards and iPads, to display questions and provide responses.

The 16 fifth graders will sit on stage and assist contestants in answering questions derived from the elementary school’s curriculum.

The following Wilton officials will be the contestants in the annual fund-raiser:

First Selectman Lynne Vanderslice.

Wilton High School Student Government Vice President Brooke Amodei.

Middlebrook social studies teacher John Priest.

Middlebrook culinary arts teacher Heather Priest.

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? will take place in the Wilton High School Clune Center starting at 6:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6, and parent supervision is required for students in sixth grade and younger.

Premium reserved seating is available at $25 per seat, and general admission is $10 for students and $15 for adults. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at wiltoneducationfoundation.org.