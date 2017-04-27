Girls track: Warriors sweep Rams, Senators

Morgan McCormick was a double winner for the Wilton High girls track and field team at Monday’s tri-meet at home against New Canaan and Brien McMahon.

The junior standout took first in both the 1600 meters (5:30.65) and 3200 meters (11:55.46). Wilton also got wins from Lily Kealy in the 800 meters (2:29.91) and Anna Rava in the pole vault (7’9”), while Alessandra Uriarte took first in the triple jump (31’3.5”) and was third in both the 100 meters (14.08) and high jump (4’6”).

The Warriors scored wins over both McMahon (74-71) and New Canaan (92-53) to improve their season record to 3-2.

Yashika Nana placed second in the pole vault (6’6”), while Tatum Kelly was second in both the 100 meters (13.37) and 200 meters (27.29).

Meri Santomero had second-place finishes in both the 100m hurdles (18.3) and 300m hurdles (51.54), and also took third in the high jump (4’6”).

Elizabeth Healy was second in the 1600 (2:30.97) and Covadonga Perez Pelaez was second in the shot put (30’1”) and fourth in the discus (79’9”). Andreen Reid finished third in the 300m hurdles (53.86) and fifth in the 200 (28.73).

Lauren Chiappetta finished fourth in both the 100 meters (14.31) and 300m hurdles (55.96), with other fourth-place finishes from Brady Faria in the shot put (28’10”) and Nina Mellin in the 1600 (5:48.7).

Fifth-place efforts were turned in by Bianca Reuter in the 400 meters (1:06.03), Meaghan Downey in the 1600 (5:54.19), Elizabeth Lynch in the 3200 (12:45.13) and Maria Saldutti in the 300m hurdles (57.15).

Coming in with sixth-place finishes were Mellin in the 800 (2:41.62), Claudia Nanez in the 200 (29.88), Julia Vitarelli in the 400 (1:06.48) and Emily Welch in the 3200 (12:53.85).

McMahon was led by double winner Savanah Bromley, who was first in both the 200 meters and 300m hurdles. Other victors were Jazmin Bien-Aime (100 meters), Peyton McNamara (400 meters), Savannah Buzzeo (javelin) and Taylor Morton (high jump).

Paige Skyrm was a double winner for New Canaan, taking first in the shot put and discus. Emma Wheeler finished first in the100m hurdles.