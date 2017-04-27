Girls tennis: Blue Wave sweep Warriors

Playing its first match in over a week, the Wilton High girls tennis team had a tough return to action on Wednesday, falling to Darien 7-0 in Darien.

The Blue Wave (7-0) swept all seven matches in straight sets, although the Wilton second doubles team of Kira Essig and Hannah Jung came close, losing the first set to Susie Alptekin and Elaina Cummiskey in a tiebreaker, 12-10.

The Warriors, who dropped to 4-3 with the loss, are scheduled to host Ridgefield today at 4.

Results for Wednesday’s match were:

Darien 7, Wilton 0

Singles:

Kateri Martin (D) def. Natalie Ivanov, 6-0, 6-0;

Lilly Ma (D) def. Isabella Koziol, 6-1, 6-1;

Emilia Callery (D) def. Jelena Sypher, 6-1, 6-1;

Emily Neuner (D) def. Cara Kilmartin, 6-1, 6-3;

Doubles:

Mia Dursht and Daphne Gray (D) def. Amber Li and Rachel Low, 6-1, 7-5.

Susie Alptekin and Elaina Cummiskey (D) def. Kira Essig and Hannah Jung, 7-6 (12-10), 6-3;

Quin Wolters and Hailey Zimmerman (D) def. Alix Wadehra and Meghan Golden, 6-2, 6-3.