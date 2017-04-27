Boys golf: Ludlowe uses balanced effort to top Wilton

The Wilton High School boys golf team, following an early-week schedule of inactivity due to weather and rescheduled matches, traveled to Smith Richardson Golf Course in Fairfield on Wednesday to take on the Ludlowe Falcons.

The result was a significant and balanced team performance by the Falcons, who produced a 25-stroke victory, 164 to 189.

The Warriors came out flat on an unfamiliar turf and simply could not solve the many topographical and twisting changes in the Smith Richardson, landscape. While scoring ranged from 39 to 43 strokes (solid) on the Ludlowe cards, Wilton returns were led by freshman Drew Saumier with a 45.

Birdies for the Brave, the Warriors’ charitable target, was a winner as Greyson Kennedy, playing in the number-three position, recorded 2s on the 171-yard, par 3 third hole and the 180-yard, par 3 eighth.

The Falcons’ Jack Grady won medalist honors with a 39, followed by Peter Meehan and Brian Duffy with 41s and Keegan O’Reilly with a 43.

Rounding out Wilton’s top four were Jack Cromwell (46), Devin Filaski (48) and Kennedy (50).

One quarter through the season, the Warriors’ FCIAC record is now 1-3. Ludlowe evened its record at 3-3.