Wilton athletes at Greens Farms Academy

Wilton athletes had the following highlights in recent Greens Farms Academy sports action:

Girls lacrosse: Steph Wistreich of Wilton helped the Greens Farms Academy girls lacrosse team win two games last week, as the Dragons stayed undefeated at 5-0.

On Saturday, Wistreich, a freshman, had four goals in GFA’s 16-11 win over Kingswood-Oxford at home. The week before, s

he scored two goals in the Dragons’ 11-1 win over King School, and tallied three more goals in a 15-5 win over Hopkins.

Boys lacrosse: Zach Liston of Wilton had two goals and one assist in the Greens Farms boys lacrosse team’s 13-6 win over the Avon Old Farms Varsity B Team on April 19. He also had a goal and four assists in GFA’s 12-6 win over Hopkins on April 12.

Tennis: Jason Garrelick of Wilton teamed up with Chase LaFontaine of Weston for a 6-0, 6-4 win at third doubles during the Greens Farms boys tennis team’s 5-2 victory over conference rival King on the road on April 11.