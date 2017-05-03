It’s ‘dig’ time for the Wilton Garden Club

As it gets ready for its annual plant sale, the Wilton Garden Club’s 130 members take to gardens around town and start the digging, potting and labeling of more than 1,000 plants that will be sold. Eighteen plant digs have been scheduled in members’ and non-members’ gardens throughout Wilton in April and early May. Gardens in need of an overhaul, or plants that are overgrown and need to be divided, are perfect candidates for a dig.

The club asks each member to participate in at least two plant digs each spring. Each dig consists of a leader and eight to 12 members armed with trowels, shovels, clippers and gloves who dig and pot up a wide variety of plants from the garden. Afterwards, the members take the plants home and water, fertilize and grow them into beautiful perennials to be sold at the plant sale. Since they are coming from local gardens, the plants are already acclimated to the tough winters and weather conditions in Wilton and tend to grow very well.

So far, the club’s members have already dug up more than 400 plants including woodland bellflowers, peonies, hellebores, baptisia, daylilies, foxgloves, ladies mantle, coneflowers, irises and astilbes. Over the next two weeks, 14 more plant digs will take place around town.

This year’s plant sale will take place, rain or shine, at Wilton’s Town Green on Friday, May 12, from noon to 6, and Saturday, May 13, from 10 to 2. There will also be a plant sale presale on Wednesday, May 10, from 9:30 to 1:30 at the club’s greenhouse at Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. To volunteer your garden for a plant dig next year, please call Cindy Leonard at 203-858-2234.