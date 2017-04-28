More than two tons of trash picked up

Some 250 volunteers scoured town roads and the banks of the Norwalk River, picking up 5,160 pounds of trash and litter on Wilton’s annual cleanup day, April 22.

Volunteers from the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Kiwanis Club, A Better Chance, Our Lady of Fatima Church, Democratic Town Committee, Republican Town Committee, Riverbrook Regional YMCA, Wilton High School Junior Class, Wilton High School Key Club and Ecology Club, and Trout Unlimited filled two Dumpsters in three hours.

They picked up all kinds of litter including chairs, tires, scrap metal and a ceiling fan from 45 areas of town including sections of Route 7, River Road, Pimpewaug Road, School Road, Allen’s Meadow, Belden Hill Road, Ridgefield Road, and the Gilbert & Bennett School grounds.

The Conservation Commission, which sponsored the event, raffled off gift certificates provided by Wilton Hardware and an anonymous donor. Prizes included two $100 gift cards to Orem’s Diner, two $50 gift cards to Bow Tie Cinemas, one $50 gift card to Pinocchio Pizza, one $50 gift card to Wilton Deli, four $25 gift cards to Scoops, and two $50 gift cards to Wilton Hardware. Pinocchio Pizza also donated a slice of pizza for each volunteer.

The Conservation Commission is asking residents to build on the success of this effort by picking up litter in their own neighborhoods. Free garbage bags and work gloves are available in the commission’s office at the town hall annex on Danbury Road.