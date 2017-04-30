Day of prayer draws community together

Wilton will observe the National Day of Prayer with a service of prayer and reflection on Thursday, May 4, from noon to 1, in the Brubeck Room at Wilton Library.

The guest speaker will be the Rev. Jean Luc Charles, pastor at Stamford First Haitian Free Methodist Church. He is a graduate of Amherst, Duke and Harvard.

Dr. Hanna Massad will lead the prayer for world peace. He is a Palestinian who promotes reconciliation among Palestinians, Jews, and Muslims.

The service will also include prayers led by local clergy and lay people from the Wilton community, accompanied by music.

“It’s a time when we lay aside our differences and pray for areas of concern that impact everyone,” said organizer Adrienne Reedy.

At the conclusion, lunch will be served.

The service is presented by Morning Meditations With Sisters in Community, a group of local women who gather weekly to discuss, pray, and acknowledge the presence of God in our everyday lives.