Wilton High choir collaborates with famous composer

Thanks to a grant from the Wilton Education Foundation, the Wilton High School choir had the opportunity to commission an original piece of music with world famous choral composer Dr. Michael John Trotta.

Work on the piece — “A Clear Midnight” — began last June and culminated in a live performance at the Choir Scholarship concert in the Clune Center auditorium on March 29. The concert was followed by a reception and meet-and-greet with Trotta.

“To witness the process over the past year and watch Dr. Trotta and the students create Wilton’s own commissioned finished product at the premiere performance was the highlight of my 42-year career,” choir teacher Betsey DeGroff said, according to the district’s April 12 News from the Schools newsletter.

“Dr. Trotta ingeniously used student input to create the brilliant marriage of Walt Whitman’s poem and music. Our students had a learning experience that, in all probability, may be a once in a lifetime musical event for them.”

DeGroff said the school is “very grateful” to the Wilton Education Foundation and its Music Boosters, “who helped make my lifetime dream come to fruition.”

“Wilton is a very special town when it comes to supporting the arts,” she said. “What a gift has been given to our wonderful musicians for now and the future.”

Click here to view a video of the performance.