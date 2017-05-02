Green Teens begins soon at Trackside

The Wilton Garden Club, Wilton Youth Services, and Trackside Teen Center are bringing the Green Teens program back to Trackside for its third year. Teen participants will work together with experienced gardeners from the garden club to design garden beds, plant, maintain and harvest produce, and learn how to make healthy recipes from fresh, organic ingredients grown from the garden. Teens will also have an opportunity to give back to their community as healthy produce raised in the Green Teens garden will be donated to the Wilton Food Pantry.

The Green Teens program is open to students in grades 5 through 8. This will be a community service project for youth to learn while actively giving back. Participants can earn service hours in this spring program or during the weekly summer session harvesting produce for the food pantry along with cutting and making fresh flower arrangements for the senior center.

Green Teens will meet at the gardens at Trackside on Wednesdays from 3:30 to 5 from May 3 to June 7. There will also be an opportunity for friends and family to volunteer to maintain the gardens over the summer. Registration is free and can be completed online at trackside.org/green-teens.

Pam Nobumoto and Laurie Musilli are coordinating the program for the garden club. The program is also supported by Jim Hunter of the Wilton High School organic garden and Jonathan Kirschner of Ambler Farm. Both organizations will donate seedlings to the Green Teens program.

For information and registration, visit trackside.org. Questions may be addressed to Trackside Program Director Amy Nassef at 203-834-2888 or email Amy@trackside.org.