April POOLS Day is here! April 30th is declared April POOLS Day in Wilton by your Emergency Services. As we kick off the pool, swimming, boating and water activity season, let’s take the time to understand of the dangers of water activities.

The fire department, police department and the Wilton Dive Rescue Team are supporting this townwide initiative along with the YMCA and the Wilton school system. It’s time to take a deeper look into the program.

Listed below are things to think about as we embark on the warmer months. Also note the other drown prevention measures listed. Drowning is not limited to the pool, pond, lake or the ocean:

Use physical barriers to prevent unauthorized access to any source of water in, around, or near your home. (Block)

Keep bathroom doors closed and toilet seats locked down. (Block)

Empty cleaning, car wash and other buckets right after use.

Empty kiddie pools immediately after use.

Keep the cover on your hot tub and locked down when not in use. (Block)

Install barriers, fences, etc., around your pool and maintain their integrity. (Block)

Educate your family about the dangers of drainage ditches, garden ponds, creeks, streams, lakes, ponds, wells, cisterns and canals. (Learn)

Teach non-swimmers how to swim. (Learn)

Remember:

Anyone watching children who are in or around water must understand that drowning happens quickly and suddenly. Never take your eyes off of those you supervise, not even for a moment. (Watch)

Any source of water is a potential drowning hazard especially for young children and weak swimmers. (Learn)

It’s a known fact that people can drown in as little as three inches of water. (Learn)

Know how to respond to a swimmer in distress and get everyone to swimming lessons. (Learn)

For more information on water safety and drown prevention, go to: http://rdcrss.org/1UKMhLF and http://bit.ly/23rJLPt

Prevent drowning: Block-Watch-Learn