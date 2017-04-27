Wilton Bulletin

Recycle computers, monitors, cell phones and more

By Wilton Bulletin on April 27, 2017 in Happenings, Lead News · 0 Comments

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services New England Properties will present an e-waste recycling event on Saturday, April 29, from 8 to 11 a.m., at 101 Old Ridgefield Road.

People are invited to bring computers, printers, copiers, monitors and TVs, electronics, hard drives, cell phones, and IT hardware. The event will benefit the Sunshine Kids Foundation and a $20 donation is suggested per carload.

The Sunshine Kids is a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting children with cancer by providing free positive group activities and emotional support. Information is available at sunshinekids.org.

Recycling will be managed by Newtech Recycling, a government-licensed computer disposal company. Visit newtechrecycling.com.

For information about the e-waste recycling event, call Claire at 203-762-8331.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Superintendent Smith addresses student safety Next Post Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? returns tomorrow
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress