Recycle computers, monitors, cell phones and more

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services New England Properties will present an e-waste recycling event on Saturday, April 29, from 8 to 11 a.m., at 101 Old Ridgefield Road.

People are invited to bring computers, printers, copiers, monitors and TVs, electronics, hard drives, cell phones, and IT hardware. The event will benefit the Sunshine Kids Foundation and a $20 donation is suggested per carload.

The Sunshine Kids is a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting children with cancer by providing free positive group activities and emotional support. Information is available at sunshinekids.org.

Recycling will be managed by Newtech Recycling, a government-licensed computer disposal company. Visit newtechrecycling.com.

For information about the e-waste recycling event, call Claire at 203-762-8331.