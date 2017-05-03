Festival features all things green and more

The seventh annual Wilton Go Green Festival, a celebration of all things environmentally sustainable, returns to the Town Green on Sunday, May 7, at 11 a.m. Billed as a day of “discovery, entertainment and family fun,” the event is co-hosted by Wilton Go Green and the Wilton Library Association.

The first 100 people to arrive will receive a reusable bag. In addition, all attendees may swap, at no charge, five incandescent light bulbs for five LED bulbs, courtesy of New England Smart Energy.

Those attending the festival will find:

A guided nature walk to Schenck’s Island and back at 11:30.

Westport Electric Car Club EV Rally from noon to 1, featuring the newest in Tesla and BMW electric cars.

Cyril the Sorcerer performance at 12:30, and strolling through the festival.

The Wilton Go Green Dog Parade at 2, with registration from 1 to 1:45. A contest follows with prizes in 10 categories.

Pet-able wildlife “ambassadors.”

Children’s activities including face painting, a solar powered merry-go-round and Wilton fire engine.

The Gustave Whitehead — first in flight replica plane — on display all day in the parking lot.

Live music, including Wilton Steel, the town’s steel band, and Joni Wallace & Friends, with members of Acoustic Wilton joining in.

Interactive art project for all ages.

Silent auction.

More than 70 diverse craftsmen and exhibitors.

Building on the November Symposium, “How Green Could Wilton Be?” and the follow-up Winter Community Forum, this year’s festival features several initiatives that emerged out of those events, as well as the townwide Pollinator Pathway initiative, a collaboration of the Wilton Land Conservation Trust, Norwalk River Watershed Association, Woodcock Nature Center, and Wilton Garden Club.

Exhibitors will share information on land, energy, water, food, materials management, and transportation, and also about initiatives taking root. Perennial festival favorites, Woodcock Nature Center and Trout Unlimited, will help strengthen the bonds between children and nature.

An opportunity to sign a pledge and to become involved with initiatives will be available all day at the gazebo.

Food selections include Cowabunga grass-fed burgers, Ben’s Ice Cream and Wilton’s own College Creamery. Since this year’s festival will be a zero food waste event. Signs, education and containers will direct festival-goers on properly disposing of food waste.

Title sponsor is Home Comfort Practice, which offers home energy assessments.