Planners approve ice cream shop for Route 7

The Planning and Zoning Commission on April 24 went on the fast track to approve a new ice cream shop for Route 7 on the same night as the public hearing for the business.

“Thank you,” said Stamford resident Jordan Savitt, who is now clear to open an ice cream shop, Gofer Ice Cream, at 379 Danbury Road near Wilton High School.

It is the site of a former picture framing shop. The 784-square-foot space would not be enlarged, only remodeled, said Bob Nerney, the town’s planning director.

Savitt received a special permit to operate the take-out ice cream shop, which would be the third ice cream outlet in town. The others are Scoops, in Wilton Center, and Heibeck’s, a seasonal ice cream and hamburger stand in Georgetown on Route 7.

The owner of the building where the ice cream shop is planned, which also houses a deli, is Richard Francia.

“I’ll follow all the laws,” Savitt said. He also promised to be part of the community, supporting local events like Little League.

The fast track approval allows time for the shop to be open for the summer. Gofer is a franchise operation with four other stores in Fairfield County, including one in Darien, which he owns. The Wilton location is the second one that he personally owns. The other locations are Greenwich, Riverside and Stamford.

The company has been in business 15 years, making its own ice cream.

There will be indoor seating, about four tables plus counter seating, he said. It would be styled after the 1950s.