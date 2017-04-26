Wilton police log: stalking, threatening, suspicious powder

Stalking

A 42-year-old Wilton woman was charged on April 24 at 7 a.m. with violation of a protective order. It was based on charges in January of stalking and harassment in connection with contact on social media and harassment at the victim’s place of employment.

Tiffany Tecce, of 26 Old Farm Road, was held on $25,000 bond with a court date of April 24.

The January arrest was based on incidents with her ex-boyfriend last December, police said.

Suspicious powder

The Wilton Police Department and the Wilton Fire Department responded to 50 Danbury Road on April 19 at 3:37 p.m. for a report of suspicious packages containing an unknown powdery substance.

The Fairfield County Hazmat Team was called in to help identify the substance. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and State Police Emergency Services Unit also responded.

The substance was determined to be harmless dust.

Threatening

A 41-year-old Bridgeport man was charged with second-degree threatening and disorderly conduct on April 17 at 3:08 p.m. at a private residence where he threatened another guest with a knife.

Jae K. Yun, of 120 Huntington Tpk., Bridgeport, was released on a promise to appear in court April 27.

Possession of marijuana

A 23-year-old Stamford man was charged after police pulled him over and found more than half an ounce of marijuana and rolling papers.

Willi Bazelais, of 15 Kennedy Lane, Stamford, was pulled over on Danbury Road April 20 at 11:24 p.m.

He was charged with possession of more than half an ounce of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was released on a promise to appear in court May 1.

He was driving north on Danbury Road and drifted into the wrong lane. Police pulled him over and smelled marijuana.

Driving under the influence

A 41-year-old Norwalk man was charged with driving under the influence and failure to drive in the proper lane April 21 at 3:19 p.m. after being pulled over on Ridgefield Road for crossing over the white fog line and double yellow line.

Police said he failed field sobriety tests.

Oleksandr Kramar, of 29 Claremore Drive, Norwalk, was released on $260 bond with a court date of May 1.

Police to use shooting range

Daytime gunfire may be heard on May 3 when police officers resume firearms training at their outdoor range near the town transfer station off Mather Street. The gunfire is planned only for daytime hours.

The Wilton Police Department responded to no domestic calls during the week of April 18 to April 25.