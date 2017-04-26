Obituary: Sally Monahan, 86

Sally (Sara) Monahan, 86, of Norwalk, died peacefully on Monday, April 24, 2017, at Norwalk Hospital. Born in Oyster Bay, N.Y., she was the daughter of Thomas and Kathleen (McCarthy) Hanophy. A longtime resident of Wilton, Sally was a sculptor and member of the Society of Connecticut Sculptors, a former member of The Shore & Country Club, and was active in many local organizations including Animals in Distress, the Fresh Air Fund and the Wilton Congregational Church.

Sally is survived by her children; Julie Monahan and Paul Monahan, both of Norwalk, Stephen Monahan Jr., and Mary Joyce of Charlotte, N.C., Andrew Monahan and Renee Heinecke of Alstead, N.H., Victoria and Rob Tyler of Tonawanda, N.Y., Melissa Monahan Gonzalez of White Plains, N.Y., Jennifer Monahan of Atlanta, Ga., daughter-in-law Kathy Monahan Klimczak of Vernon, Conn., 12 grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and her adorable Chihuahua, Sweetheart. She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Stephen T. Monahan, and her son Peter Monahan.

Her family will receive friends on Friday, April 28, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Avenue, Norwalk. A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, at the Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road in Wilton, with burial to follow at Hillside Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to: Wildlife in Crisis of Weston, The Over 60 Neighborhood Club of Stamford, or Music Theatre of Connecticut in Norwalk.

For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to: Magnerfuneralhome.com.