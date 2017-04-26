Legalizing recreational marijuana in Connecticut has its supporters and detractors in Hartford. The proposed bill has hit some road blocks, but debate around the pros and cons is ongoing.

On the April 26 edition of CT Pulse at 12:30, we hear from the side that is firmly against pot legalization. Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi joins us today on behalf of Stop Pot CT.

Watch the show below:

A live link to the show will be added Wednesday, a few minutes before 12:30 p.m.. Be sure to refresh your browser.

Later in the show, Wilton Bulletin editor Jeannette Ross discusses the latest in a lawsuit brought against the Town of Wilton and Board of Education by the family of a girl who was allegedly molested by a former school staff member.

Finally, Editorial Cartoonist Doug Smith joins us for “Drawing Conclusions.”

CT Pulse airs Wednesdays at 12:30, focusing on state and municipal politics and the latest news around the state.