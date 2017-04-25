Wilton Bulletin

Softball: Warde takes 7-2 win over Wilton

Fairfield Warde broke open a close game with five runs in the top of the fifth, handing the Wilton High softball team a 7-2 loss on Monday in Fairfield.

The Warriors dropped to 4-5 on the season while Warde improved to 6-2.

The Mustangs scored two in the the first to lead 2-0, and tallied five runs on five hits in the fifth to make it 7-0. Olivia Vadas had a key two-out, two-run single and Mary Elizabeth Kane slugged a two-run triple. Abrianna Natali’s RBI single capped off the rally.

Wilton scored its two runs in the seventh on a walk by Hannah Belanger and two-run homer by Sophia Strazza.

Vadas was the winning pitcher, allowing six hits and six walks while striking out eight. Freshman Kate Shouvlin, filling in for starter Zage Zunda, took the loss, allowing 10 hits and seven runs (five earned) with one strikeout.

Strazza went 3-for-3 with a walk, home run and two RBI to lead the Wilton offense. Pippa Gosden was 2-for-3 and Belanger walked three times and had a stolen base. Claire Wilson also had a hit, and Juliana Musilli and Iso Casiraghi each had a walk.

For Warde, Kane was 3-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored while Jasmine Castro was 2-for-3.

