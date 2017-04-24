Oral arguments take place in school sexual abuse case

Oral arguments took place April 24 in Stamford Superior Court on the town of Wilton and Wilton Board of Education’s motion for summary judgment in the case of Girl Doe PPA v. Wilton Board of Education Et Al. In this case, a Wilton family has filed a lawsuit alleging their daughter was sexually molested when she was a preschool student at Miller-Driscoll School.

The family alleges former paraprofessional Eric Von Kohorn molested their daughter when he took her to the bathroom in December 2012.

Judge Charles Lee, on April 24, ordered that the defendants may submit additional evidence regarding the policy in effect during 2013-14 “with respect to advising plaintiffs of further developments in the investigation” into the alleged incident. This evidence must be produced by May 1.