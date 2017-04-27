Annual Town Meeting is May 2

Wilton taxpayers will vote on the town’s budget and bonding authorizations for the 2017-18 fiscal year (FY18) at this year’s Annual Town Meeting on Tuesday, May 2, in the Wilton High School Clune Center.

At the meeting, which begins at 7:30 p.m., the Board of Finance will recommend the appropriation of a budget for expenditures amounting to $126,804,522, which includes:

Board of Education operating budget: $80,572,640.

Board of Selectmen operating budget: $32,034,470.

Board of Selectmen capital budget: $1,174,406.

Debt service: $11,767,516.

Charter authority: $1,255,490.

The finance board appropriated these figures on March 30, before settling on a recommended FY18 mill rate of 27.768504.

The town’s estimated beginning fund balance for FY18 is $16,795,603, and the estimated ending fund balance is $12,680,452.

At the Town Meeting, attendees may ask questions and may make motions to reduce a budget line item. Any motions will be voted on by those in the audience. The budget may not be increased.

If fewer than 15% of Wilton’s registered voters come out to vote, the budget will pass automatically, but the questions on capital projects to be bonded will not. They must pass by a simple majority.

Capital projects

At the Annual Town Meeting, citizens will also be asked to share their opinion on $4,710,500 in bonded capital projects for FY18.

The largest request is $2,794,500 for road repaving. If approved, the town will up its repair schedule to 15 miles per year, rather than the current 10 miles, and bond the money over 10 years to keep on that repair cycle.

At $1,266,000, the second-highest expense for capital bonding is for a needs assessment study of the police station, and coming up with a plan for a new one that can be brought back to the public for a vote at a future town meeting.

The other bonded capital projects are:

$450,000 to replace eight tennis courts at Wilton High School.

$100,000 to perform an engineering analysis, prioritize the necessary work, and eventually develop engineering designs and bid documents for the roofs at Middlebrook, Cider Mill and Wilton High School.

$100,000 to replace the elevator at Middlebrook School.

The town of Wilton has a Aaa Moody’s credit rating.

Other votes

Taxpayers will also vote on two Board of Selectmen motions:

To discontinue Old Two Rod Highway — a 33-foot-wide dirt path extending north from the dead end of Wampum Hill Road toward the old Gilbert & Bennett wire mill — as a town road.

To bring Wilton’s liquor ordinance in line with state statutes by extending the hours restaurants and bars may serve alcoholic beverages.

Voting

Voting will take place after the Annual Town Meeting on May 2 in the Clune Center lobby. For those who are unable to attend the Annual Town Meeting, an adjourned town vote will take place Saturday, May 6, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Clune Center.

Sample ballots are available on the registrars of voters page at wiltonct.org.

Absentee ballots will be available at the town clerk’s office in town hall, 238 Danbury Road, on Wednesday, May 3. These must be completed and returned to the town clerk’s office by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 5, to be counted.