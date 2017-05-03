Hearing loss meeting addresses loop systems and assistive devices

The Southwest Connecticut chapter of the Hearing Loss Association will have its last meeting for the 2016-17 season on Tuesday, May 9, beginning at 1:30 p.m. The chapter meets at the Norwalk Senior Center, 11 Allen Road, Norwalk.

The program will be on how to best use assistive listening devices, also known as ALDs. Examples include TV ears, captioning and or amplified telephones, personal hearing “systems,” smoke detectors /alarm clock with vibrating pads, and a doorbell with strobe light and alarm. Catalogs will be available for ordering and members will bring some of their devices to show and explain their use.

The guest speaker will be Gary Hare, owner of Hearing Loop Systems of Connecticut, who will demonstrate loop systems.

A hearing loop consists of a special loop amplifier and wire that connect to an audio source and transmit sound to the t-coil in a hearing aid or cochlear implant. The wire is “looped” around the listening area, such as a chair or room. Loops may be used in the home, office or meeting rooms. Larger loop systems may be used in places of worship, auditoriums and theaters.

Chapter meetings are captioned for those who need to read /see what the speaker is saying; for better hearing, a public address system is used.

Questions and comments: call Peg at 203-656-2733 or email Marcia at mzola@optonline.net.