Public invited to police open house and lunch with first selectman

At this year’s Annual Town Meeting, in addition to the question on the FY 2018 budget, voters will be asked to weigh in on seven additional questions: the discontinuance of a town road known as Old 2 Rod Highway, a change in the ordinance for the sale of alcohol at restaurants, and five bonding proposals.

Among the bonding proposals is funding to address the overcrowding, infrastructure and compliance issues within police headquarters. Funding will allow the town to perform engineering analyses of the headquarters and other town hall campus buildings and develop a conceptual plan and cost estimate for a proposed expansion of the police headquarters. These plans would be presented at next year’s May 2018 Annual Town Meeting for discussion and a vote.

The town is providing two opportunities to assist voters in learning more about the questions prior to the May 2 Annual Town Meeting and Saturday, May 6, adjourned vote.

Police Chief John Lynch invites residents to attend open houses at police headquarters on Saturday, April 29, from 9 to 11 a.m. Lynch, along with members of the department, will be on hand to answer questions and provide tours of the building.

Immediately following the open house, First Selectman Lynne Vanderslice invites the public for special Lunch with Lynne from 11 to 1:30 in Room B of the town hall. She and members of town staff will explain the ballot items and answer questions about the Board of Selectmen FY 2018 proposed budget or any other town matter.

Anyone unable to attend may contact Lynch’s office to schedule a date that is convenient. An additional opportunity to ask questions will be available at the May 2 Annual Town Meeting, which begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Clune Center.

For questions, email Kris Fager at kris.fager@wiltonct.org