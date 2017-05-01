Consignments and donations wanted for Minks to Sinks

Minks to Sinks, the largest outdoor tag sale in Connecticut, opens in less than two weeks, on Saturday, May 6. The event offers hundreds of thousands of gently used and new items, including top quality brand names, at bargain prices from Lillian August sofas, Trek bikes, Cuisinart appliances, fine china, collectibles, and kids’ toys, to seasonal clothing and more.

Janel Cassara and Michelle Beck, the 2017 Minks to Sinks co-chairs, along with more than 190 volunteers who staff the sale, have been busy preparing for the event. They will be accepting consignments and donations at the Minks to Sinks site, under the huge white tents, at the intersection of School Road and Route 7, on:

Tuesday, May 2, from 10 to 2;

Wednesday, May 3, from 10 to 2 and 4 to 6;

Thursday, May 4, from 10 to 2.

The sale is a great reason to clean out closets, attics, drawers and garages.

“One of the many aspects I love about the sale is that it’s a wonderful way to recycle because items people don’t want or use anymore find new homes. … You never know what you’ll find when you shop at Minks to Sinks. It could be an item you’ve always wanted, or something you never knew you needed, but you now can’t live without!” says Cassara.

Anyone wishing to consign or donate items is encouraged to visit minkstosinks.info to review the list of items accepted before bringing their merchandise to the tents.

The Minks to Sinks sale opens at 9 on Saturday, May 6. Bargain days are Sunday, May 7, from noon to 4 and Monday, May 8, from 9 to noon.