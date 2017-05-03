Connecticut’s got milk

While it is not a dairy powerhouse, milk production increased in Connecticut from the first quarter in 2016 to the first quarter of 2017.

For each quarter the Nutmeg State had 19,000 head of dairy cows which produced 103 million pounds of milk from January through March in 2016 and then 104 million pounds for the first three months of 2017 for a 1% increase. It was only one of four Northeastern states out of 11 that showed an increase.

New York led production with 3,697,000,000 pounds produced by 621,000 cows in the first quarter of 2017, up 2% from the year before, followed by Pennsylvania, Vermont, Maryland, and Maine. Connecticut is next, followed by New Hampshire, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Delaware, and Rhode Island.