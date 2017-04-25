A visit to Magic Kingdom

Over the years, Make-A-Wish Connecticut has been consistent in granting the wishes of local kids, but none of it would be possible without the help of everyone in the community. As the need for wishes grows, so does the need for your continued generosity. With 70% of wishes involving air travel, the miles you donate will be extremely beneficial for the wish kids in your community. The HAN Network is proudly supporting Make-A-Wish Connecticut with the HAN Network Wishes in Flight Campaign. With a goal of 300,000 donated airline miles, you can help make travel wishes come true.

For 5-year-old Jack, hospital visits were long and tiring. A few things got him through his tough days, and the Mickey Mouse Clubhouse was one of them. Jack really enjoyed watching Mickey, and whenever he watched a Disney movie and saw the Magic Kingdom castle on the screen, he would say how he was going to go there someday. Little did he know that day was closer than he expected.

Jack’s mom hoped the trip would let the family forget everything for a little while and just enjoy each other. Times had been tough, so the family was hoping this trip, and the excitement for it, would lift some spirits.

In preparation for his wish, Jack, his twin brother, Henry, and his mom and dad watched as many Disney movies as they could. The reveal party focused on Jack, but was also made very special for Henry, with whom Jack is very close. They were surrounded by friends and family, and were surprised when told they would be leaving the next morning for Disney. When Jack and Henry heard that news, a good night’s sleep was out of the question. They refused to go to bed and sat on their suitcases at the front door the whole night, awaiting the disco limo that would be picking them up!

When Jack and his family arrived at Disney, everything was perfectly planned. They went to the Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Universal Studios, Animal Kingdom, SeaWorld, and back to the Magic Kingdom. They got to celebrate Halloween in the Magic Kingdom, go out to dinner, watch the fireworks, and meet Mickey Mouse. Jack’s favorite part of the trip was attending the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue, a restaurant in the Magic Kingdom where guests get to watch a performance while eating. The special part about this for Jack was that he got picked to go up on stage and be in a skit with the revue performers.

“Everything was so well-organized and well-informed, and the treatment given to our family was incredible!” said Jack’s mom, Harriette. “It really turned everything around for us, and we still talk about the trip all the time!”

Help us continue on our mission of bringing hope, strength, and joy to our local communities. Donate miles and assist in turning the wishes of children like Jack into realities. There are more than 100 Connecticut kids just like Jack who are waiting for their wishes to come true in the coming months.

You can donate unused Delta or United miles directly to the HAN Network Wishes in Flight Campaign by visiting CT.WISH.ORG/HANNetwork. JetBlue, Southwest Airlines and American Airlines also accept airline miles donations that support Make-A-Wish through their airline mile donation programs, which can be contributed through their individual websites.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation of Connecticut grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. Wish-come-true experiences can do wonders by providing a much-needed break from lengthy hospital stays and medical treatments. They give back to a child what a serious medical condition can take away — the chance to simply enjoy being a kid. Wish kids choose something that will inspire happiness and allow them to spend precious time with their families. The Connecticut chapter has made more than 2,800 wishes come true since its inception in 1986. Learn more about Connecticut wishes at ct.wish.org, or join Make-A-Wish on Facebook (search Make-A-Wish Connecticut) and follow them on Twitter and Instagram (@MakeAWishCT).