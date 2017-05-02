Organic plant sale at high school

Plants from Wilton High School’s organic garden will be sold at the high school during its eighth annual Organic Garden Plant Sale on Saturday, May 6, from 9 to 3.

“We have done this every year since the beginning of the garden at Wilton High School,” said Jim Hunter, science teacher and adviser of the Wilton High School Organic Garden Club.

Fourteen types of tomatoes, including heirlooms, will be on sale for $5, and peppers, eggplants, herbs and butterfly- and hummingbird-attracting flowers will be on sale for $3.

The 12 to 15 members of the Organic Garden Club are responsible for maintaining the high school’s garden in the spring and fall, said Hunter.

“We start the ‘growing season’ in February by planting about 2,000 seeds,” he said.

Hunter said the students maintain the seeds, transplant them to larger pots, and then to the garden.

“They harvest, seed, transplant, weed, cultivate, amend the soil, and so on,” he said. “They do everything.”

Some students even help out during the summer and get a share of the produce to take home with them.

A variety of plants are grown in the high school’s organic garden, said Hunter said.

“We generally start in March or April with lettuce, arugula, kale, spinach and radishes,” he said.

“For things like lettuce, we have a four-week rotation where we plant four different areas over four weeks and then start harvesting them and replanting.”

After four weeks in, said Hunter, “we have a continuous supply of things like lettuce, arugula, radish and carrots for the cafeteria.”

“We also grow tomatoes, onions, bunching onions, garlic, peppers, carrots, herbs, cucumbers, pole beans, bush beans — and this year, we’re branching out into summer squash, winter squash, strawberries, and raspberries,” he said.

During the organic garden plant sale, club members will be on hand to help people pick out plants, show people the garden, and help transport plants to their vehicles.

For more information about the sale, email Hunter at hunterj@wiltonps.org.