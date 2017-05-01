Letter: Thank you for fighting addiction

To the Editors:

On behalf of the Wilton Woman’s Club, we want to say thank you for supporting our 10th Annual Fashion Show Fundraiser, which this year benefitted an initiative with the Wilton Youth Council to educate youth and adults in Wilton about how to prevent substance abuse.

The event was a major success and we have so many people to thank: First, all who attended and made it into such a fun event! Second, our sponsors, Mountainside Wilton Treatment and Recovery Program, and Gregory and Adams, P.C., and our media sponsor, Good Morning Wilton. Third, Lord & Taylor in Stamford, who provided all the beautiful fashions. Fourth, all of our donors, and the wonderful local businesses who generously donated items to our silent auction. To see all of them, please visit us at wiltonwomansclub.org. Next, to Peggy Garbus Photography for the perfect photos Peggy took during the event.

Finally, a huge thank you to all the club members who worked so hard, from the silent auction to the models, to all the other committees involved. There is no way this would have turned out so wonderfully without all of your hard work. Thank you! We look forward to seeing everyone next year at our 2018 fund-raiser. Like us on Facebook to keep up to date on what’s going on with the WWC. Happy spring!

Tricia King and Kathy Anderson

Wilton Woman’s Club Fashion Show Fundraiser Chairwomen

Wilton, April 21