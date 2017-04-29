Letter: $450,000 tennis project is a waste of money

To the Editors:

According to the British author Ernest Benn, “Politics is the art of looking for trouble, finding it whether it exists or not, diagnosing it incorrectly, and applying the wrong remedy.”

Unfortunately, Wilton’s taxpayers keep getting hit up financially for remedies that are “nice to have,” but for which we are not getting value for the money. For example, some $7 million of taxpayers’ money went to fund a bond for a nice-to-have “renovation” of the Comstock Community Center. Money well spent, or squandered?

It was squandered. Why? Because as anyone with eyes can see, the building is way underutilized. Multiple rooms are used for storage, most rooms are perennially empty, and use by seniors citizens is minimal. For perspective, for the four days from April 20 to 23, fewer than a dozen folks were recorded on the building’s sign-up sheet.

Now, as for the latest “remedy for a problem that does not exist.” Sadly, with the exception of Selectman Kaelin, the Board of Selectmen have misdiagnosed what needs to be done regarding the state our high school tennis courts. Why? Because, the other four selectmen voted to have us spend $450,000 to “replace” those courts.

Here’s why that remedy is wrong. Our courts are in good shape. In fact, they’re equal in quality to those in Weston and Ridgefield schools, and those used by world class pros at the WTA’s Connecticut Open. In fact, the Connecticut Open courts are “repaired” annually by the same company that annually repairs ours.

To quote the humorist P.J. O’Rourke, “It is a popular delusion that the government wastes vast amounts of money through inefficiency and sloth. Enormous effort and elaborate planning are required to waste this much money.” Well, as a government of the people, let’s not waste or squander $450,000 of our money, and vote no on this bond issue. For it is clearly ill-conceived, it is unjustifiable, and it’s an unnecessary expenditure. A far better use of our money, IMHO, would be for the beautification of our downtown, along with continued support for our fantastic library.

Thomas Curtin

Tamarack Place, April 23