Wilton Bulletin

CABE awards Wilton school district

For leadership and communication

By Wilton Bulletin on April 27, 2017 in Lead News, Schools · 0 Comments

The Wilton Board of Education recently received awards for leadership and communication from the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education (CABE).

The board received a CABE Leadership Award, which is presented to education boards that demonstrate evidence of working collaboratively to promote student achievement, advance educational excellence and model effective practices.

Bob Trefry, CABE associate director, presented one of the awards to the board during its April 20 meeting.

“CABE gives out a number of communication awards,” Trefry told the board. “Yours is for your school calendar for the year — how informative it was and the different ways in which you distributed that.”

Superintendent Kevin Smith said the board also received communication honorable mentions from CABE for last year’s district budget, social media use, and a “going green” event students put together.

To learn more about the CABE and its awards, visit cabe.org.

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Kinnersley advances to state-level history competition Next Post BBB's tips for a smooth move
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress