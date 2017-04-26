Free SCORE workshop

SCORE Fairfield County, Wilton Library and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce will present a free small-business workshop, How Does Your Personal Budget Fit with Your Small Business Planning, Thursday, April 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road.

This workshop seeks to provide guidance on balancing the push and pull between personal and business expenses on a business owner’s budget.

The presenter is Jeffrey Costa, an assistant vice president and trust officer at First County Advisors, the Wealth Management Division of First County Bank.

Costa has financial planning experience since 2009 and joined First County Advisors in 2016. He is responsible for providing financial planning, trust services and investment management services to clients.