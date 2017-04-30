Visiting nurses expand service

Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County announced it will deliver hospice care services to residents of Fairfield County Hospice House, a new facility now under construction.

The latter is an independent, nonprofit organization where patients receiving home hospice services may live when they can no longer remain in their own home. Under this collaborative agreement, Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County will provide consulting and advisory services to Fairfield County Hospice House with respect to hospice operations, clinical staffing and training relevant to the provision of hospice and end-of-life care. Fairfield County Hospice House will accept patients from all qualified hospice agencies so patients will be able to keep their home hospice teams.

“We are excited about the collaboration with Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County, which has over 100 years of service to the community and will bring Fairfield County Hospice House the expertise and dedication of a high-quality hospice team,” said Russ Gasdia, Fairfield County Hospice House board member.

“A key part of our mission is providing compassionate care and services to people in the setting that is most comfortable and appropriate for them and their families,” said Sharon Bradley, president and CEO of the nursing agency.

“Providing support to Fairfield County Hospice House allows us to ensure that there are accessible options for people in our community who need hospice care but who are unable to remain in their own homes.”

Both organizations have been working together for more than a year and this agreement formalizes their collaboration as Fairfield County Hospice House moves toward opening its doors and offering services to people on home hospice.

Fairfield County Hospice House, on track to open its doors this summer, is a six-bedroom, 10,000-square-foot house in a residential neighborhood in Stamford.