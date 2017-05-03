Staffing firm adds to growing team

Wilton Bulletin

Mackey & Guasco Staffing LLC in Southport is welcoming Jen Hulse of Wilton who is taking on the role of associate.

Hulse joined the organization this year with more than  20 years experience in executive recruiting. She is responsible for new business development and assisting with recruiting.

“I am very excited to have Jen Hulse join our team. I am confident that her steadfast enthusiasm, coupled with her strong network of professional connections, will quickly add value to Mackey & Guasco Staffing’s growing  business,” said Lu Guasco, partner at Mackey & Guasco Staffing.

The firm serves a diverse group of clients throughout Connecticut and New York.

