Senior Center News: April 27

Play reading

The play 12 Incompetent Jurors is a parody of the famous 12 Angry Men. On Monday, May 1, at 12:30 in the senior center lounge, Andrea Ragusa will conduct the reading of the play by Ian McWethy in which a lone juror tries to persuade his peers from convicting a man of abducting six cats from his neighbor’s yard sale and throwing them off a balcony. Not one juror is without neuroses or quirks. Copies of the play are available in the lounge.

Elderly and disabled tax relief

Elderly Wilton homeowners and totally disabled homeowners who have not yet applied for tax relief benefits on their July 2017 tax bills are reminded that Monday, May 15, is the last day applications will be accepted in the assessor’s office. The application deadline will not be extended.

The town tax relief program requires an annual filing. The state tax relief program requires a biennial filing. Call the assessor’s office at 203-563-0122 if you have any questions.

Annual Town Meeting coming soon

Wilton’s Registrars of Voters Carole Young-Kleinfeld and Annalisa Stravato remind all registered voters the 2017 Annual Town Meeting and budget referendum is approaching — Tuesday, May 2, at the Wilton High School Clune Center auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Adjourned voting follows immediately in the Clune Center lobby. If you can’t attend the Tuesday evening meeting, adjourned voting will continue on Saturday, May 6, at the Clune Center, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (See page 1A for details on what will be on the ballot.)

As soon as available, the town will post a sample ballot online on the town website, on the Registrars of Voters page, at wiltonct.org. Absentee ballots are available starting on Wednesday, May 3, through Friday, May 5, in person at the town clerk’s office.

All registered Wilton voters are eligible to vote on the budget and additional questions. Also, U.S. citizens, at least 18 years old, resident or nonresident, may vote if they own real property — or a motor vehicle — valued at $1,000 or more on Wilton’s last completed Grand List.

Contact the Registrars of Voters office at 203-563-0111 for more information.

Coming events

Friday, April 28, 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 11:30, Beyond Introduction to Bridge; 12, Bridge with Eleanor Mihailidis; 1:30, Free swim at the Wilton Y.

Monday, May 1, 10:30, Line Dance Fusion with Beatriz Araujo; 12, Movie; 12:30, Play Reading with Andrea Ragusa; 1, Encore Bridge.

Tuesday, May 2, 9:45, BeMoved with Phyllis Hirschfield; 10, Oil and Acrylics with Althea Ericksson; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12, Garden Club Lunch and Activity; 12:30, Five Crowns with Nerina Klobas; 2, Chair Yoga at Ogden House; 7:30, Annual Town Meeting and Budget referendum at the Clune Center, Wilton High School.

Wednesday, May 3, 9:30, Sewing at Ogden House; 10, Watercolors; 10, Open Bridge with Michael Hess; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 1, Duplicate Bridge with Lois Bruce; 1, Mah Jongg.

Thursday, May 5, 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 11 to 12, Blood Pressure Screening by Visiting Nurse and Hospice; 12, Lunch; 12:45, Bingo.