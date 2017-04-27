Library Lines: April 27

Social security and retirement

As more people approach the retirement age, many questions loom about Social Security, the best timing, what to expect for benefits and how that shapes the planning. On Monday, May 1, the library is offering Are You Prepared? How New Social Security Regulations Could Affect Your Retirement, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. This is a great opportunity for people to learn key concepts before applying for Social Security. Depending on a person’s age, Social Security filing strategies may boost lifetime benefits and increase retirement income by tens of thousands of dollars. Key topics in the program include changes in recent Social Security regulations, how benefits are calculated and how to increase them, maximizing the benefits, a “three-legged stool” approach to retirement planning, and more. Speakers Michael Alimo and David Weyner will provide their expertise to help navigate crucial retirement decisions. Michael Alimo is a 30-year industry veteran and for the past 15 years has served clientele around Connecticut and New England at USA Financial & Tax Services, LLC as a financial services adviser. Following 20 years as a senior corporate executive, David Weyner (Health & Life Lines; LTC Partnership certification CT, NY & NJ) works with individuals and businesses specializing in long-term care insurance planning and employee benefits. The library’s registration link has more details about the topic and speakers. There is no charge. Registration is recommended.

A not-so-glowing story

A harrowing story unfolds for hundreds of women who worked to provide income and came away glowing for all the wrong reasons in the tale told by author Kate Moore in her newest nonfiction book, The Radium Girls. Ms. Moore will be at the library on Tuesday, May 2, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. to discuss this dark American chapter in World War I. According to the publisher, “The Curies’ newly discovered element of radium makes gleaming headlines across the nation as the fresh face of beauty, and wonder drug of the medical community. From body lotion to tonic water, the popular new element shines bright in the otherwise dark years of the First World War. Meanwhile, hundreds of girls toil amidst the glowing dust of the radium-dial factories. These ‘shining girls’ are the luckiest alive ― until they begin to fall mysteriously ill. Written with a sparkling voice and breakneck pace, The Radium Girls fully illuminates the inspiring young women exposed to the ‘wonder’ substance of radium, and their awe-inspiring strength in the face of almost impossible circumstances. Their courage and tenacity led to life-changing regulations, research into nuclear bombing, and ultimately saved hundreds of thousands of lives. The book was highlighted by Library Reads as a top ‘10 Reads for May 2017.’” Moore is a Sunday Times bestselling writer with more than a decade’s experience in writing across varying genres, including memoir, biography and history. She was the director of the critically acclaimed play about The Radium Girls called These Shining Lives. A Q&A will follow the talk. There is no charge for the program. Books will be available for purchase and signing courtesy of Elm Street Books. Registration is highly recommended.

Wednesdays are fairytale days

Wednesdays in May are Fairytales and Fables day, from 4 to 4:30, for kids ages 5 and up. Children will be able to hear popular stories and be introduced to some less-known tales each Wednesday, May 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31. From the Gingerbread Man to Hansel and Gretel, all the favorites will be there. Registration is required.

Crafty programs

This is a very busy week in the Innovation Station with crafting programs, digital conversions, 3D Printing and more. These are the programs available this week: Saturday, April 29, Personalize a Tumbler, 10 to noon; Saturday, April 29, Embroider or Monogram It!, noon to 2; Sunday, April 30, Embroider or Monogram a Hostess Gift, 2 to 3:30; Monday, May 1, Create Cards, Gift Tag, May Day Flowers & More, 11 to 12:30; Monday, May 1, Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1 to 2:30; Monday, May 1, Embroider or Monogram a Tea Towel, noon to 2; Tuesday, May 2, Bringing Your Photo Albums into the Digital Age, 11 to 1; Wednesday, May 3, Monogrammed Baby Bibs, 10 to noon; Thursday, May 4, Make Fun Buttons, 2 to 4 ; Thursday, May 4, Experience 3D Printing, 6 to 7:30 p.m. With the exception of knitting, all programs require registration, a Connecticut library card and a signed Innovation Station agreement form which can be found on the library’s website or in the Innovation Station. Fees are applied to some of the programs which can be found in the registration information. Innovation Station programs are for seventh graders through adults and sixth graders accompanied by adults who are willing to learn, too.

To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs, the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336, Teen Services and Innovation Station programs at 203-762-6342.