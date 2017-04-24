Fire knocked down quickly, damage heavy

The Wilton Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 148 Old Highway just before 12:30 p.m. on Monday, April 24. Firefighters arrived within seconds and had the main fire knocked down by 12:46, although damage was heavy.

No one was at home save for two dogs who were removed. The road reopened about 3:15 p.m. after being blocked to traffic several hours. Fire trucks were still clearing the scene at 3:20 p.m., and investigators were trying to determine how the fire tarted and where.

The road was blocked to traffic far ahead of the two-story wood home. A Bulletin reporter could not get close to the scene to see it or photograph it.

Georgetown, Westport, Weston, and New Canaan were called in to provide mutual aid. Wilton EMS was called in as stand-by.