Choosing between urgent care and the emergency room

Urgent care or the emergency room? When a medical problem needs to be attended to right away — and a doctor’s appointment is not possible — how does someone decide where to go?

Janet Nazarian, marketing director of AFC Urgent Care Norwalk, will discuss the urgent care trend at the Wilton Kiwanis Club’s weekly luncheon on Wednesday, April 26. She will advise Kiwanians about the different services offered at American Family Care’s facility on Route 7. Her talk will include advice about when to go to the ER and when to choose urgent care.

AFC Urgent Care Norwalk claims to provide convenient treatment for non-life-threatening illness and injury at 20% of the cost of the ER. The center offers night and weekend hours and staff physicians can perform physical exams.

The luncheon begins at noon, with the talk at 1, at WEPCO, 48 New Canaan Road. Non-members are welcome but reservations are required. Call Bud Taylor at 203-354-0208.

Homefront

The Kiwanis Club’s annual Homefront rehabilitation of a Norwalk home will be Saturday, May 6. It is in need of yard clean-up, rebuilding a stairway, light masonry, painting, junk removal, and light carpentry work. , Team captains Bob Parisot and Kevin Craw surveyed the work to be done and spoke with the owner who would be very appreciative of any help that can be given.

Sign up on the Kiwanis website at wiltonkiwanis.org.