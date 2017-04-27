Wilton Bulletin Board

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Spring Poetry with Judson Scruton, Thursday, April 27, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. Over Here, Over There — The World War One Poets explores the work of Thomas Hardy, Rupert Brooke, Wilfred Owen, Siegfried Sassoon and Robert Graves, among others in this four-part series. Free. Poetry packets at the front desk. Advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Personal Budgeting for Small Business Owners, Thursday, April 27, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Presented by SCORE, the Wilton Chamber of Commerce, and the library, this workshop provides guidance on a business owner’s budget. Speaker is Jeffrey Costa, assistant vice president and trust officer at First County Advisors of First County Bank. Free, registration required: 203-831-0065.

Battle of Ridgefield Talk, Friday, April 28, 12:30-1:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Former Wilton resident and history buff Edward Hynes will give a talk on the 1777 British raid on Danbury and ensuing Battle of Ridgefield to coincide with both events’ 240th anniversary. Light Colonial fare will be served. Society members free; non-members, $10. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Friday, April 28, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The musical comedy about window washer J. Pierrepont Finch’s unlikely rise to corporate success. Tickets are $30/adults, $25/seniors and students, and may be purchased at wiltonplayshop.org.

E-Waste Recycling, Saturday, April 29, 8-11 a.m., 101 Old Ridgefield Road. People may bring computers, printers, copiers, monitors and TVs, electronics, hard drives, cell phones, and IT hardware. The event will benefit the Sunshine Kids Foundation and a $20 donation is suggested per carload. Presented by Berkshire Hathaway Home Services. Information: Claire at 203-762-8331.

Police Station Open House, Saturday, April 29, 9-11 a.m., 240 Danbury Road. Chief John Lynch will answer questions about a proposed expansion of police headquarters and tours will be offered. Funding for an engineering analysis will be on the ballot at the Annual Town Meeting.

Colonial Cookery and Customs for Kids, Saturday, April 29, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children in grades 4 to 8 may make patriot hand pies while learning about Colonial ways of life. Members: $10; non-members $15. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.

Lunch with Lynne, Saturday, April 29, 11-1:30, Room B, Town Hall, 240 Danbury Road. First Selectman Lynne Vanderslice will explain ballot items for this year’s budget vote and answer questions on the Board of Selectmen FY 2018 proposed budget or any other town matter. Questions: kris.fager@wiltonct.org.

Spring Pancake Breakfast, Saturday, April 29, 11-12:30, Ambler Farm, Hurlbutt Street. Hot pancakes with Ambler Farm maple syrup, a children’s craft, and visit with the animals. Meet the new pigs and watch the sheep get shorn. Children must be accompanied by an adult. $15 per adult, $5 per child. Registration required, no wait list: http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2899214.

Patriot Dinner, Saturday, April 29, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. To commemorate the 240th anniversary of the British Raid on Danbury after which the Redcoats marched through Wilton. Colonial-style food and drink, Colonial music, and an account of Wilton’s part in the raid told by historian Bob Russell. $50/members, $75/non-members. RSVP: wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Saturday, April 29, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The musical comedy about window washer J. Pierrepont Finch’s unlikely rise to corporate success. Tickets are $30/adults, $25/seniors and students, and may be purchased at wiltonplayshop.org.

Plant a Pollinator Garden, Sunday, April 30, 9:30-12:30, Norwalk River Valley Trail. Join Woodcock Nature Center and Norwalk River Watershed Association in removing invasive plants and replacing with native pollinator-friendly shrubs, trees, wildflowers, and grasses along the trail at the crosswalk on Sharp Hill Road. Park in lot on Autumn Ridge Drive. Bring gloves, shovels and spades if possible. Limited supplies available. Information: info@norwalkriver.org or 877-679-2463.

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Sunday, April 30, 2 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The musical comedy about window washer J. Pierrepont Finch’s unlikely rise to corporate success. Tickets are $30/adults, $25/seniors and students, and may be purchased at wiltonplayshop.org.

Minks to Sinks Donation Day, Tuesday, May 2, 10-2, Route 7 & School Road. Donations and consignments taken for the biannual tag sale. Minkstosinks.info.

Writer’s Workshop, Tuesday, May 2, 4-5 p.m., Wilton Library. Ages 10 to 12 invited to the last of a three-part workshop that includes fun writing exercises and a chance to share work. Registration required: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Author Talk, Tuesday, May 2, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Kate Moore will discuss her new book The Radium Girls: The Dark Story of America’s Shining Women. This is the story of women working in radium-dial factories, whose experiences led to life-changing regulations and research into nuclear bombs. Q&A and book signing. Books available for sale. Free, registration highly recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Annual Town Meeting, Tuesday, May 2, 7:30 p.m., Clune Center at Wilton High School, 395 Danbury Road. Machine voting on the town and school budget and seven proposed questions takes place after discussion.

Minks to Sinks Donation Day, Wednesday, May 3, 10-2 and 4-6, Route 7 & School Road. Donations and consignments taken for the biannual tag sale. Minkstosinks.info.

Spring Poetry with Judson Scruton, Thursday, May 4, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. Over Here, Over There — The World War One Poets explores the work of Thomas Hardy, Rupert Brooke, Wilfred Owen, Siegfried Sassoon and Robert Graves, among others in this four-part series. Free. Poetry packets at the front desk. Advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Minks to Sinks Donation Day, Thursday, May 4, 10-2, Route 7 & School Road. Donations and consignments taken for the biannual tag sale. Minkstosinks.info.

National Prayer Day, Thursday, May 4, noon-1, Brubeck Room at Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road. Prayers and music. The Rev. Jean Luc Charles, pastor at Stamford First Haitian Free Methodist Church, is guest speaker. Special guest is Palestinian minister Dr. Hanna Massad. Lunch will be served.

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Thursday, May 4, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The musical comedy about window washer J. Pierrepont Finch’s unlikely rise to corporate success. Thrifty Thursday tickets are $25/adults, $20/seniors and students, and may be purchased at wiltonplayshop.org.

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Friday, May 5, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The musical comedy about window washer J. Pierrepont Finch’s unlikely rise to corporate success. Tickets are $30/adults, $25/seniors and students, and may be purchased at wiltonplayshop.org.

Adjourned Budget Vote, Saturday, May 6, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Clune Center, Wilton High School, 395 Danbury Road. For those who did not attend the Annual Town Meeting, this is the final opportunity to vote on the town budget and seven proposed questions.

Minks to Sinks, Saturday, May 6, 9-5, Route 7 & School Road. Gigantic tag sale that benefits Family & Children’s Agency in Norwalk. Minkstosinks.info.

Organic Plant Sale, Saturday, May 6, 9-3, Wilton High School, 395 Danbury Road. Tomatoes, including heirlooms, will be on sale for $5, and peppers, eggplants, herbs and butterfly- and hummingbird-attracting flowers will be on sale for $3. Information: hunterj@wiltonps.org.

Free Comic Book Day, Saturday, May 6, 10-5, Wilton Library. Cave Comics in Newtown has donated a variety of free comics for children to celebrate the tradition that started in 2002. Visit the library to pick up some comics.

(Not) Just for Kids Music Program, Saturday, May 6, 3-4 p.m., Wilton Library. This session: Winds, Soft & Sweet — Woodwinds. Members of the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra demonstrate their instruments, play, and answer questions. Everyone may hold and try to play an instrument. Free; registration recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Saturday, May 6, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The musical comedy about window washer J. Pierrepont Finch’s unlikely rise to corporate success. Tickets are $30/adults, $25/seniors and students, and may be purchased at wiltonplayshop.org.

Wilton Go Green Festival, Sunday, May 7, 11-4, Wilton Town Green. Educational activities on sustainable food, transportation, land and water use, building and energy savings and recycling. Entertainment. Information: wiltongogreen.org.

Minks to Sinks, Sunday, May 7, noon to 4, Route 7 & School Road. Gigantic tag sale that benefits Family & Children’s Agency in Norwalk. Bargain day. Minkstosinks.info.

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Sunday, May 7, 2 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The musical comedy about window washer J. Pierrepont Finch’s unlikely rise to corporate success. Tickets are $30/adults, $25/seniors and students, and may be purchased at wiltonplayshop.org.

Parenting Presentation, Monday, May 8, 8-10 a.m., Wilton High School Little Theater, 395 Danbury Road. Psychologist Michael “Mykee” Fowlin presents You Don’t Know Me Until You Know Me with humor, performance art, storytelling and more. Information: mykeefowlin.com.

Minks to Sinks, Monday, May 8, 9 to noon, Route 7 & School Road. Gigantic tag sale that benefits Family & Children’s Agency in Norwalk. Bargain day. Minkstosinks.info.

Art Exhibition and Reception, Monday, May 8, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. The Wilton Schools’ Fine and Performing Arts Exhibition opens with more than 400 works from students in K-12. Student musical performances in the Brubeck Room. Refreshments. Free.

Paper Botanical Tulips, Tuesday, May 9, 1-3 p.m. or 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Laurie Davis will lead participants in creating an everlasting tulip using crepe paper, glitter, and moss in a terracotta pot. $30 per person, advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group, Tuesday, May 9, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. For post-treatment survivors, presented by Nina Marino, LCSW, and the library. Free, registration highly encouraged. Questions: call Nina Marino at 203-857-7304. Register: 203-762-3334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wilton Library Readers, Wednesday, May 10, noon-1:30, Wilton Library. This month’s book is The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead. Bring lunch, beverages will be provided. Advance registration suggested: 203-762-3334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Free Downloads, Wednesday, May 10, 1-2:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Bring your own device as Melissa Baker demonstrates free downloadable eBooks and audiobooks available through Wilton Library. Registration required: 203-762-3334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Ambler Farm Reads, Wednesday, May 10, 2:15-3, Ambler Farm, Hurlbutt Street. Children ages 4 to 6 may visit the farm for stories about pigs and a nature walk. Children may check out books with their library card. Information: 203-762-3950 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Thursday, May 11, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The musical comedy about window washer J. Pierrepont Finch’s unlikely rise to corporate success. Thrifty Thursday tickets are $25/adults, $20/seniors and students, and may be purchased at wiltonplayshop.org.

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Friday, May 12, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The musical comedy about window washer J. Pierrepont Finch’s unlikely rise to corporate success. Tickets are $30/adults, $25/seniors and students, and may be purchased at wiltonplayshop.org.

New Perspectives Film Series, Saturday, May 13, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Title to be announced. Suggested donation is $5; refreshments served. Registration highly recommended: 203-762-3334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Saturday, May 13, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The musical comedy about window washer J. Pierrepont Finch’s unlikely rise to corporate success. Tickets are $30/adults, $25/seniors and students, and may be purchased at wiltonplayshop.org.